This Cozy Timber Treehouse Lets You ‘Float’ Among the Pines in the Heart of a Swedish Forest

There’s certainly no shortage of luxury treehouses sprouting up for travelers, but this latest collection will allow you to discover a beautiful, unscathed forest in Sweden.

The Trakt Forest Hotel, which Sandra and Mattias Sälleteg opened this past July, invites you to escape the stresses of modern-day life and reconnect with Mother Nature. Built on the Sälleteg’s family estate in Sällehägnad, the eco-retreat has five timber cabins (or “forest suites”) that float elegantly amid the treetops.

Designed by architect Gert Wingård, each suite sits on eight pillars at a height that provides sweeping views of the rugged woodland. “The forest suites are the shells that put nature in focus all the time,” the Sälletegs write on the hotel’s website. “The forest invites you to the tranquility that makes you forget the stress of the city.”

The exterior. Trakt Forest Hotel

The five forest suites, or “floating rooms,” as Wingård calls them, were inspired by the surrounding forest and have been fittingly named after local trees. Betula (or birch) is located on the right side of the hill with Tilia (linden), while Salix (willow) and Ulmus (elm) are positioned on the left. Sorbus (rowan) sits center at the highest elevation.

The interior of one of the suites. Trakt Forest Hotel

The exterior of each suite is clad in handsome, locally sourced wood. In fact, only natural materials were used throughout and were carried to the building site to minimize the environmental impact. The stilts also help protect the surrounding landscape.

The interiors, meanwhile, pair Scandinavian simplicity with the luxury comforts one would expect. Each suite features pine paneling, panoramic windows, a cozy fireplace and a skylight for stargazing. You’ll have a decent amount of space, too, with a main living room, a generous primary bedroom and a bathroom.

The forest in Sällehägnad. Trakt Forest Hotel

Elsewhere on the grounds, a large log cabin houses the reception and the hotel restaurant. Trakt Kitchen showcases the best of Sälleteg’s produce via an array of tasty farm-to-table meals. To top it off, the hotel has an outdoor hot tub where you can rejuvenate alfresco. All that’s missing is you.

Rates start at roughly $600 per night.