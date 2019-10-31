Turks and Caicos Private Island Ambergris Cay Unveils Villas With Upgraded All-Inclusive Perks

Home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and turquoise blue waters, Turks and Caicos has long been a beloved Caribbean destination for sun and relaxation. Comprised of 40 isles, the archipelago is mostly known for Providenciales–but just a quick 18-minute flight from that main hub is a lush paradise known as Ambergris Cay, a private island that’s perfect for anyone looking to disconnect and recharge. When the resort opened last December, it came with 10 standalone suites set right on the beach. Now, the hideaway is gearing up to debut sumptuous villas that are fit for families and groups.

Launching in November are three sunrise-facing villas that will be available for rent, with more to come in the following months. The expansive abodes span more than 6,000-square-feet, and have either three- or four-bedroom configurations that sleep up to eight guests. Interiors are mostly white to capture the natural sunlight, but are accented with vibrant pops of color in the form of ikat pillows, Acapulco chairs, and decorative vases. Each of the quarters are outfitted with their own en-suite bathrooms. while the master has the added bonus of a large tub and an outdoor shower. There are also plenty of common spaces for everyone to lounge around in, including a living room, a dining area with a full kitchen, and a furnished patio with a heated pool.

What makes the dreamy home-away-from-home experience even better is an exemplary all-inclusive concept. With your villa stay, all food and beverage, including 24-hour room service and top-shelf spirits, will be covered, and you’ll also receive butler service and complimentary use of the resort’s tennis courts, non-motorized sports, and runabout boats. While that all sounds pretty standard for any all-inclusive package, Ambergris Cay takes it several steps further by offering round-trip air transfers from Providenciales International Airport, catered lunches on one of the nearby deserted islets, and activities such as fitness trail workouts with the island’s firemen and lobster catching excursions from August to March—all gratis. This may just be one of the best deals for a private island vacation you’ll ever come across. Rates in high season (December 20 through Easter break) start at $5,600 per night for two people; additional guests are $560 per person, per night. Kids 12 and under stay, play and eat for free.