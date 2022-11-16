The St. Regis’s New Ski and Sea Experience Takes You From Aspen to Bora Bora—in One Vacation

Love to ski and play on the sea? The St. Regis doesn’t believe the two need to be mutually exclusive. This week, the hospitality brand unveiled a new double-edged experience that lets you do both in a single vacation.

The journey begins with five nights at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, which sits at the bottom of Aspen Mountain. Designed to emulate a 19-century manor, the hotel feels like a cozy Swiss Alps getaway: A charming brick facade gives way to an interior steeped in muted colors—think dark woods and leather club chairs. There’s even a library with working fireplaces. You’ll stay in the 1,900-square-foot presidential suite, which, in addition to offering more space than your average condo, has a private balcony looking out over the snow-capped mountains and includes butler service.



While there, the itinerary will be personalized to your interest, whether it’s ski lessons or, yes, dog sledding. Though this is not a ski-in/ski-out resort, you can access five lifts from nearby Aspen Village. And after your day on the slopes, there’s plenty of ways to wind down. For starters, you can indulge in a fondue dining experience complete with wine pairings at the base of the mountain. The package also includes a spa experience consisting of two treatments and hair services to ensure you look picture-perfect for the next half of your vacation.

When it’s time to leave the snow, you’ll do that in comfort—on a private flight to Bora Bora through XO private charters. You can even customize your route in case they want to make a stop along the way (a little pre-sun shopping perhaps?) with luxury ground transfers waiting to get you to your destination.

The trip’s second leg takes you to a sunnier world. You’ll spend five nights at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort in the South Pacific—think thatched-roof villas covering loads of five-star luxury. You’ll stay in the hotel’s 2,722 square-foot overwater beachfront villa estate, which comes with a private plunge pool and unobstructed views of Mount Otemanu, an extinct volcano. From here, you’ll have direct access to the island’s famous white sand beaches and turquoise waters. And, as in Aspen, a private butler service will tend to all your needs.



This half of the trip will let you experience some of the hotel’s most coveted offerings. You’ll eat a five-course dinner at the Lagoon by Jean-Georges, with a private mixology session that teaches you how to make the resort’s signature “The Bora Mary” cocktail. You’ll also get to see all of Bora Bora from above via helicopter and go on a “Lagoonarium” exploration with the onsite marine specialist. Before your departure, you’ll be treated to a relaxing couples sunset massage with water views—not a bad way to say goodbye to an epic vacation.

“It is our mission to provide our members with the most efficient, seamless travel experiences from start to finish, and we’re thrilled to partner with both The St. Regis Aspen Resort and The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort to provide the ultimate winter getaway,” said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer of XO, in a statement. “This trip is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for guests to experience both the snowy mountains and the sandy beaches for a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, all catered to personal interests.”

The ski and sea package starts at $385,000.