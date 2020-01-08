The Waldorf Astoria Is Offering a $40,000 President’s Day Weekend Package That Whisks You From Beverly Hills to Palm Springs

President’s Day weekend doesn’t usually stir the same kind of excitement as its Labor Day sibling. The weather is chillier, preventing the typical roster of activities reserved for long weekends, like barbecues. But two Waldorf Astoria resorts in Southern California have put together a package which will easily give any other holiday trip a run for its money.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has teamed up with La Quinta Resort & Club to offer a President’s Day weekend package that includes attendance to an exclusive polo tournament, meals at some of the region’s top restaurants and a private jet to transports guests back and forth. It can all be had for a cool $40,000.

Designed for four guests to enjoy between Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17, the glitzy itinerary of events begins in Los Angeles before migrating over to desert oasis Palm Springs. After a six-course chef’s tasting menu at Jean-Georges’ Beverly Hills outpost, guests will be whisked to the spacious Deluxe King Room at the nearby Waldorf for an overnight stay. Saturday morning brings with a return to Jean-Georges for breakfast and then a private Desert Jet flight to Palm Springs for a VIP experience at the Private Polo Exhibition match.

As a VIP at the polo match, you’ll be treated to a barbecue at the Empire Polo Club where participating players will be in attendance and a custom polo jersey courtesy of Casablanca. Afterwards, you’ll dine at the chef’s table dinner at Morgan’s located in the La Quinta Resort & Club, where guests will also be staying that night. Sunday includes much of the same: more polo, world-class meals and spa treatments to help you unwind. Monday sees guests flown back to Beverly Hills via private jet.

Both ends of the journey provide equally impressive accommodations situated in wildly different settings. Plotted on a 45-acre desert oasis, La Quinta Resort & Club has 98 villas and a 23,000-square-foot spa with full amenities inspired by the desert surroundings. The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, on the other hand, offers a more urbane ambiance, with a Deco-inspired design conceived by Pierre-Yves Rochon and all the elegance you’d expect.

All in all, not a bad way to spend three days.