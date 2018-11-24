How the Waldorf Astoria Yacht Club Is Turning Sleepy Boca Raton Into the Next Florida Hotspot

Boca is back, baby. The Florida beach town’s beloved “Boca-pink” Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort just got even better with this month’s unveiling of a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Yacht Club. The main resort—a sprawling mini-village on 356 acres with 1,047 rooms—has touted its 112-room club as a “resort-within-a-resort” for years. But now, the enclave is definitively staking its claim as Boca’s most exclusive getaway.

Boca might not be the first Florida destination that comes to mind for a lively vacation spot, but the Waldorf Astoria is certainly trying to change that. The moneyed getaway is often overshadowed by its neighbors—flashy Palm Beach and artsy Miami—but it has a long history of luxury, dating back to its heyday in the 1920s. At the heart of that heritage was—and is—the Boca Raton Resort and Club, which opened in 1926. Now with the revamp of the Yacht Club, the property is reviving the destination’s once-glamorous reputation.

The Yacht Club’s spacious rooms—all of which were redesigned by West Palm Beach’s Jane Dillon Design Group with a nautical style that nods to Lake Boca Raton and the Atlantic Ocean—are just the tip of the iceberg. The revamp goes beyond looks.

The biggest draw is the club’s new roster of perks: Booking a room at the club comes with VIP services like personal concierges (including a beach concierge on duty to replenish your cocktails and keep you umbrella angled just so) and use of the house Rolls Royce. Special spa treatments from Natura Bissé—including a new “Diamond Experience” menu using the brand’s top-shelf diamond line—are also reserved for Yacht Club guests only. And then there’s the perks of being nestled within the Boca Raton Resort & Club itself: The resort counts 15 restaurants and bars, two golf courses, 30 tennis courts, six pools, a yacht marina, and a half-mile private beach among its own sweet cache of fringe benefits.