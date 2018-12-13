Sleek, Quiet, and Private: A New Montage Resort is Bringing Low-Key Luxury to Los Cabos

If you look closely as you whisk down Los Cabos’s Carretera Transpeninsular you’ll notice a not-so-subtle shift that’s underway in the perennially popular vacation town. The destination at Baja’s southernmost point has always been a favorite getaway for spring breakers and jet-setters alike, but with developments like Costa Palmas—which will house outposts of Four Seasons, Aman, and 1 Hotels, and the highly-anticipated Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve—a new tide of luxury is sweeping in. And at the forefront of that new generation is the Montage Los Cabos. Opened in August, the property (the first international outpost of SoCal-based Montage Hotels & Resorts) strikes a definitive tone for the new Los Cabos. It’s one in which low-slung (and high-design) buildings replace sprawling mega-towers, and laid-back luxury takes precedence over round-the-clock beach parties.

The vibe of the resort, tucked into the new Twin Dolphin community, is sleek and quiet. Its 122 rooms are spread across small four-unit buildings, giving each a sense of near total privacy—a feeling bolstered by open-air outdoor showers and large patios perfect for catching the afternoon breeze as it kicks up off of Santa Maria Bay just outside. Back inside, the decor has an understated, bohemian-leaning aesthetic (think plenty of light woods and tchotchkes that look like they could have been picked up at a local market) that doesn’t distract one minute from the sweeping views of the turquoise Sea of Cortez. And while those patios, which come outfitted with plush lounge furniture, are irresistible nap spots (where you’ll be lulled to sleep by the sound of the waves and the soft pop music coming from the tourist snorkeling boats that float offshore), it’s unlikely you’ll otherwise be spending much time cooped up in your room.

Instead, you’ll find fellow guests lounging on the pebbly sand in between snorkeling or paddleboard sessions—a serious perk, as the resort is one of the only in Los Cabos to boast direct access to a swimmable beach. And if you’re not hailing a yacht from the waterside for a day out on the water, you can tee off at the brand-new Twin Dolphin Golf Course or stretch out by one of the resort’s five pools—including a lap-size pool at the 40,000-square-foot spa—sipping cocktails and snacking on fresh guacamole or ceviche. Then ask the knowledgable staff for recommendations on which spots to hit up in town (hint: these five restaurants are hot; Cabo Wabo is not).

Though if you are staying at one of the newly unveiled Casas, your resort rhythm will be decidedly different. The three hacienda-style accommodations can operate completely independently from the rest of the property; there’s no need to check in at the lobby or mix and mingle at the pool, because each of the three- and five-bedroom villas, all of which feature a more traditional modern Mexican look, come stocked with a host of unique amenities. Days start with breakfast spreads prepared by a host chef and a private workout class (you can opt for an in-Casa massage instead if you prefer—two 60-minute treatments are included with each stay), then you can enjoy the private pool and lounge area in your backyard, or head down to the beach and settle into your dedicated cabana, where snacks and bottles of bubbly will be served in between kayak or paddleboard races. By night, you can enjoy a family barbecue experience and mescal tasting in your Casa, or head to one of the property’s two restaurants for dinner. Mezcal serves fine-dining twists on historic Mexican dishes and Madera offers up more relaxed beachside fare.