The Maldives Are Still Open, and You Can Have the Run of the Raffles Resort There for $1 Million

With most of the resorts in the Maldives set on private islands that have been designed for discretion and seclusion, the destination seems purpose-built for this age of social distancing. (Note: As of this writing, there are no travel restrictions to or from the Maldives for US residents, and flights are still operating via the international airport in Male.) But one five-star resort is taking “private” to new levels with the option to buy-out the whole place—including a second nearby island you can use for custom experiences. Dubbed “You Run Raffles Maldives,” the $1 Million package grants you exclusive access to Raffles Maldives Meradhoo for five days and four nights.

Available through the end of the year, the package includes a total buy-out of the resort—which is located in the pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, an 80-minute boat ride from the equator—and its 21 beach and overwater villas. The experience begins with a private charter flight from Male or transfer from the private jet terminal at Kooddoo airport. Once at the resort, pretty much everything is included, so over the five days you will enjoy things like Biologique Recherche facials, Aromatherapy Associates massages and other treatments at the Raffles Spa, unlimited water sports, the services of a both a butler and Marine Butler (the latter to set up excursions like snorkeling along the resort’s two house reefs), and unlimited use of the house yacht, the Azimut, for dolphin-spotting cruises, fishing or diving expeditions, complete with drinks and canapes.

On the food front, the resort’s culinary team will create custom menus and tailored dining experiences that can be enjoyed wherever you choose—so get ready to sit at sunken tables that have been carved from the sand, or gather around the Long Bar for Maldives Slings, a take on the signature Raffles cocktail made of gin, coconut, cinnamon and clove. As part of the buy-out, you’ll also have access to a nearby deserted island on which the team can set-up everything from a castaway picnic and romantic champagne-and-stargazing session guided by a personal astronomer to a sunset concert or a DJ-led party (additional costs for these events may apply.) When it’s time to leave, each guest will receive personalized robes, gourmet treats and other mementos of this unforgettable stay. The $1 Million You Run Raffles Maldives Package is available for up to 70 guests. The rate includes a 5% charitable donation split between the Maldives Marine Center and the Olive Ridley Project, an NGO that works to protect sea turtles. To book, email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.