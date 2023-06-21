Belmond and Dior Just Opened Two Spa Tree Houses at a Legendary Luxury Hotel in Italy

As more and more fashion houses commandeer hotel suites and spas, big names are going above and beyond to stand out. Just look to Belmond and Dior’s latest venture for proof.

The duo has unveiled two new spa tree houses at the legendary 19th-century Grand Hotel Timeo in Sicily, Italy. From June to October, guests will be able to enjoy exclusive skincare treatments in cabanas that are perched amid the property’s storied cypress trees.

Conceived by Thirtyone Design and Management, the secluded cabins are accessible via a wooden staircase and offer enough space for one or two guests. Each wooden structure is finished in a vibrant green that matches the verdant surroundings and features a terrace with views of the Ionian Sea.

Inside one of the tree house spas. Pierre Mouton for Parfums Christian Dior

The decor was also inspired by local flora and fauna. Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has reimagined the house’s famous Toile de Jouy in a leaf-green hue that matches the nearby foliage. The elegant fabric was used for the umbrellas, curtains, and cushions. Toile de Jouy appears on the wallpaper, too, in more subtle shades. Each tree house is also decked out with brushed brass furnshings, modern designer lamps, rattan furniture, and plants.

In terms of preening, guests can choose from a range of Dior’s signature face and body treatments that are designed to help the skin blossom for the summer. The Dolce Vita Solar Glow treatment (approx. $329), for instance, is a one-hour face and body treatment that aims to enhance and extend a suntan. Other highlights of the menu include a holistic face treatment (about $460) using the Dior Prestige product line that is said to correct signs of aging and a deeply relaxing body massage (roughly $383) that creates harmony between body and mind.

The house’s famous Toile de Jouy fabric was used for the curtains, cushions, and blankets. Pierre Mouton for Parfums Christian Dior

The new offering (Le Jardin des Revês Dior) coincides with the 71-room hotel’s 150-year anniversary, but it’s not the first time Belmond and Dior have teamed up. Earlier this year, the French fashion house added a Dior spa to Belmond’s lavish Royal Scotsman sleeper train. Dior also recently opened a pink pop-up spa at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. You should have plenty of pretty places to unwind this summer, then.

