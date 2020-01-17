The Ultimate Miami Spa Guide: 15 Luxurious Places to Treat Yourself

Spend five minutes on the golden shores of Miami and you’ll see why this sun-and-sand capital so famously brings the heat. Gorgeous people are all around—frolicking in the surf, sipping rosé by the pool, and sidling up to the bar at a swanky beachfront lounge. But after a few days joining them on the indulgent, party-centric scene, chances are you’ll be in need of a relaxing respite. Thankfully, this appearance-minded metropolis is filled with luxury day spas, many of which call the city’s top hotels home.

Whether you need a Swedish massage to shake off last night’s party, or want to tone, trim, and define your beach bod with a sculpting wrap, Miami’s premier spas have a treatment for every wellness-seeker. Many options extend beyond simply promoting relaxation or giving your skin a seriously beautiful boost, offering functional medicine consultations and mind-body therapies that will keep you looking fit and fabulous long after you leave the Magic City.

Here, we break down 15 of the city’s best spas, from spots ideal for a quick refresh to places you’d want to spend a full-day detoxing, relaxing, and beautifying. Consider this permission to indulge.

Tierra Santa Healing House

Though the name translates to “holy ground healing house,” you don’t have to be a soul-meets-body yogi to appreciate the experience at Faena Miami Beach’s 22,000-square-foot Tierra Santa Healing House spa. In fact, there are just as many beauty and skincare offerings as there are “healing arts.” The spa has partnered with both all-natural cult-favorite Naturopathica (cleansing facials are standouts) and French heritage brand Biologique Recherche (try the micro-needling treatment) to give its treatments a science-backed kick. But if you want to explore the traditional culture of South American healing or holistic therapies led by world-class physicians, this is definitely the place to do it.

Treatment to book: For exclusive use of the mesmerizing green marble-covered hammam, book the Hammam Rose Ritual. It starts with a lemongrass-and-mimosa scrub atop the hexagonal platform of heated Amazonite stone, followed by a restorative mask of volcanic clay and calendula, then ending with a jasmine-scented steam and calming rose-oil body massage.

The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition

Though Ian Schrager was required to preserve many of the original details of Collins Avenue’s once-famous Seville Hotel (white marble floors and gold mosaic tile columns included), the hotelier’s Miami Beach Edition is all modern, sleek, and sexy vibes—especially when it comes to the spa. Surrounded by sheer drapery and cozy Moroccan rugs, the lounge’s custom-designed daybeds will lull you into a relaxed state of mind before a treatment in one of nine spacious rooms. Glamazons, meanwhile, can top off their facial or massage in the Beauty Lounge, which offers nail, hair, and makeup services.

Treatment to book: Healing Waves is an offering intended to reduce stress, relieve inflammation, and promote deep relaxation. It uses BioWave technology, which employs noninvasive clips that will be placed in your ears (then topped with noise-cancelling headphones) to send electromagnetic waves through the body to stimulate nerves, increase blood flow, and release endorphins.

Remède Spa

Much like the hotel in which it’s housed, the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort’s Remède Spa is the epitome of refined luxury. The 14,000-square-foot Yabu Pushelberg–designed space is decked out in soothing neutrals and filled with 11 large treatment rooms, including one for couples that comes with a soaking tub for two. Guests can extend their relaxation in the Vichy rain shower room, Finnish saunas, and aromatic steam rooms, and can even enjoy treatments in a private poolside cabana.

Treatment to book: The 90-minute Bal Harbour 24-Karat Designer Facial combines 11 age-defying remedies, including gold sugar scrubs and gold oil, for seriously luminous, hydrating results.

Lapis Spa

As one of Miami Beach’s most extensive facilities, Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is where you go to while away the day. There are 30 treatment rooms, including two oceanfront couple’s massage suites (with a shower and soaking tub for two) and two spa suites (each with a Vichy shower, tub, shower, and relaxation area). But before you indulge in a relaxing massage or body treatment, make time for a journey through the extensive hydrotherapy circuit, which uses mineral-rich water in mist, rain, and steam forms throughout its hammam, water-jet bath, eucalyptus steam room, and more. Beauty aficionados will also appreciate the lineup of skincare treatments that include dermaplaning and cosmetic microneedling.

Treatment to book: The Royal Massage incorporates an ancient Japanese Kobido method of lymphatic drainage and muscle stimulation, followed by the application of a highly emollient body cream to hydrate and revitalize dry skin.

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami strikes that hard-to-find balance of having something for everyone while avoiding a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all experience. So even if you choose a signature body treatment like the Oriental Essence or Therapeutic Massage—both of which blend Chinese, European, Balinese, and Thai techniques—the results will be highly personalized. Same goes for the facials: Each one is tailored to the unique skincare demands and lifestyle of the individual, incorporating products by Biologique Recherche, ESPA, or Barcelona-based advanced skincare brand Miriam Quevedo.

Treatment to book: The two-hour Kundalini Journey, performed in a luxurious spa suite, combines advanced massage techniques, aromatherapy, color, and gemstone therapy, as well as sound therapy to restore physical balance and promote overall wellness.

The Standard Spa

The Standard Spa at the always buzzy The Standard Miami Beach is like Goldilocks—it’s ultra-cool and stylish, but set far enough away from the hectic heart of SoBe to ensure it is still a relaxing oasis. In other words, it’s just right. While the outdoor hydrotherapy, hammam, mud baths, and extensive list of treatments are enough to inspire a spa day, it’s worth a visit alone to meet the resident doctor of Chinese medicine, Lori Bell. Sessions with Bell can involve evaluating your personal medical history, gentle acupuncture alignment to correct imbalances (like insomnia or low energy levels), and celestial readings to help understand your health, happiness, overall wellbeing, and ideal path in life.

Treatment to book: Leisure and business travelers alike will take comfort in the Urban Warrior Ritual. The anti-inflammatory treatment starts with a muscle-relaxing hammam, steam, and sauna, followed by a soothing and detoxifying body mask, and a 60- or 90-minute Ayurvedic-oil massage to target stiffness and pain.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

The intimate, oasis-like spa at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club will lull you into seaside splendor as soon as you enter its airy, calming interior. Self-starting guests can get a jump on their treatment by first scrubbing down in the traditional co-ed hammam or sweating out toxins in the individual steam and sauna facilities. Then, they can shake off dull skin with an invigorating body scrub, target trouble zones in a Ultra Body by Biologique Recherche contouring wrap, wind back the clock with the anti-aging Luxury Green Caviar facial by Dr. Burgener, or boost relaxation and rejuvenation within the body through an Ayurvedic massage experience—there’s no shortage of breadth or depth in options here.

Treatment to book: The Custom Facial by Susanne Kaufmann embraces the power of plants and focuses on hydration, correction, and balancing, and is performed by a specially trained esthetician.

The Spa at Carillon Miami

Set on 750 feet of private beach away from the mayhem of SoBe, Carillon Miami has all the makings of a destination wellness retreat. The Rockwell Group-designed 70,000-square-foot spa (the largest on the Eastern Seaboard) touts an extensive menu of facials, massages, body treatments, and wellness services. When not hopping from one treatment to the next, guests can enjoy the spa’s extensive facilities—most impressive of which is the nine-station hydrotherapy circuit complete with an igloo. The gym is equally over the top, boasting a two-story rock wall (where vertical boot camp classes are held) and more than 300 fitness classes per week, ranging from TRX Strength to candlelit yoga. While you could spend all day indulging, it’s worth your while to schedule a consultation with one of the Wellness Medicine program’s experts (who range from Eastern medicine specialists to holistic therapists to plastic surgeons), who can create a personalized plan to improve your health, fitness, nutrition, and stress.

Treatment to book: Detox Mud-ssage, a body treatment with a massage using an innovative massage-mud from the Bagni Di Pisa hot springs in Tuscany. Detox from stress while stimulating cellular vitality that has an energizing slimming and toning effect and finish with the cloud cradle, an immersion in a zero-gravity dry float bed.

Bamford Haybarn Spa

Lady Carole Bamford brings to Miami her stylish approach to well-being, which originated on her own farm in the Cotswolds. Cult followers of her 360-degree take on wellness flock to the 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the sweeping 1 Hotel South Beach to indulge in Himalayan salt stone massages and facials that employ nanogold-infused face collagen, wrinkle-reducing soy stem cells, and an exclusive waterless biphasic mask to oxygenate skin for an instant firming effect. Be sure to leave room in your suitcase for a few of the hotel’s specially formulated, certified-organic skincare and body products.

Treatment to book: Blissful Haybarn Day, a four-and-a-half-hour indulgence that includes a Bamford body scrub, signature B Silent treatment (designed to improve sleep quality), organic facial, and a 24K collagen face mask.

GUYandGIRL Spa

Take one look at Mondrian South Beach’s GUYandGIRL Spa’s black-and-white color palette, lacquered accents, and patterned wallpaper, and you’ll recognize the signature cinematic flair of Dutch interior designer Marcel Wanders. The spa covers all the requisite bases—deep tissue massages, reflexology, and hydrating facials—but the latest programming is uniquely designed with today’s fitness fiends in mind, with new partnerships with Tropical Vinyasa and VIXEN Workout.

Treatment to book: The Chakra Harmony Massage uses energizing massage techniques to increase chakra energy flow and restore the body’s rhythms to a natural balance.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA

The Acqualina Spa by ESPA has long set the standard in the Magic City thanks to the brand’s personalized treatments, innovative products, and aesthetic sense of place. The two-story, 12-treatment-room facility marries the beachfront vibes of Miami with the stately, Mediterranean villa-style architecture of Acqualina Resort & Residences, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Case in point: the picture-perfect spa pool, with its Roman waterfall and gorgeous Atlantic Ocean backdrop. Spa facilities include Finnish saunas, relaxation lounges, Himalayan salt walls, crystal steam rooms, experience showers, and the stunning new Royal Spa Suite, an 820-square-foot room with a private steam room made of mother-of-pearl, a rainforest shower for two, a separate lounge and bathroom area, two treatment beds, and a private terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Treatment to book: Try something new with the Cryo T-Shock Arctic Blast Face Treatment, a facial cleanse followed by an intense and highly effective Cryo T-Shock session. Alternating cool and warm temperatures to increase collagen production, address fine lines, puffiness and dull complexion, this pure technology-driven facial ends with the application of the new ESPA Tri Active Advanced ProBiome serum, moisturizer and eye cream to reduce visible signs of stress and aging.

Cowshed Spa

With its reclaimed barn wood, custom upholstered furniture, and floral-printed drapery, the Cowshed Spa at Soho Beach House is your country-house fantasy realized. The second-story space, outfitted with five treatment rooms and multiple lounges, is a quiet cocoon away from Miami’s party scene, available to both Soho House members and hotel guests. The all-natural namesake product line is incorporated into many massages, facials, waxing, and body therapies.

Treatment to book: Soho Beach House is the only outpost of the Cowshed Spa to offer an Oxygen Facial. The advanced skincare program incorporates SkinCeuticals masks and serums to replenish oxygen levels in the skin, smooth out wrinkles, and promote collagen production.

Esencia Wellness Spa

Inspired by nature and the ocean views, the Esencia Wellness Spa at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach takes a holistic approach to healing the body from the hot Miami sun—and the city’s party scene—by targeting anti-aging, after-sun care, and dry skin. Facilities at the 22,000-square-foot spa include a hydrotherapy circuit with whirlpools, plunge pools, saunas, and hydro-experience showers, as well as a relaxation lounge with sweeping ocean views. Each treatment begins with the exclusive Nobu Stretching Ritual to ease guests into a relaxed state, while allowing the therapist to customize the massage, facial, or body treatment. Acupuncture is also offered.

Treatment to book: Several treatments at Esencia are inspired by Japanese wellness, but the Japanese Silk is particularly notable for its roots in the traditional Japanese art of caring for the body. This treatment stimulates circulation and energy flow with a full-body exfoliation followed by a full body massage using hot stones, then concludes with a luxurious scalp massage and hair mask by Natura Bissé.

Valmont for The Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai, Miami Beach recently announced a new partnership with Swiss cellular skincare brand Valmont for its newly imagined spa, which launched in early-2020. This results driven collaboration uses top-tier Valmont products and specialized techniques to leave your skin nourished, revitalized, firm, and glowing—all welcome traits after a day in the sun. Valmont uses the best of Switzerland’s natural resources and glacial spring water combined with their patented triple DNA for the ultimate in anti-aging products. The intimate spa features four spacious private spa suites, each with ocean and pool views, a bath, and steam room.

Treatment to book: An all-encompassing, full-body experience, the Setai Signature Master of Time Treatment begins with a complete body exfoliation followed by a full body application of Valmont Body 24-hour cream, which repairs sun damage while providing intense hydration. The therapist will next employ the exclusive Valmont Time Master Cure, which uses four choreographed facial massages, including a specialized lifting massage, to leave facial muscles both toned and relaxed. A Valmont collagen mask is then applied to the face, eyes, and décolleté.

Spa Internazionale

Set inside one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, Spa Internazionale resides at the ritzy Fisher Island Hotel & Resort, a Leading Hotels of the World member that offers a mix of cushy suites, villas and cottages. The Mediterranean-style spa integrates the wisdom of traditional healing practices with a modern and innovative wellness approach. Services combine ingredients from the sea—like minerals, salts, marine algae, and clay—and antioxidant-rich coconut and native plants with state-of-the-art science to both pamper and restore.

Treatment to book: Set aside 100 minutes for the Journey to Wellbeing, which takes guests on a holistic immune-boosting and regenerative journey using marine products. First, you’ll be scrubbed with freeze-dried seawater crystals and algae-derived alpha hydroxy acid in preparation for a warm, essential oil-infused seawater gel wrap that will rebalance and re-energize the body. After, a massage is performed with a combination of mineral-rich seawater and seaside plant oils to rebalance, hydrate, and regenerate the skin.