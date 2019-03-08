Legendary Wellness Brand Canyon Ranch is Setting Up Shop Near Silicon Valley

Canyon Ranch is going West. The legendary wellness brand—which for the past 40 years has led the charge in healthy holidays with its resorts in Tucson and Lenox, Mass.—announced this morning the summer impending opening of its inaugural Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreats in the hills of Woodside, California.

Occupying 16 acres of land replete with centuries-old redwoods just outside of San Francisco, the 38-key sanctuary will serve as the perfect hideaway for those seeking restoration (we won’t be surprised if it becomes a favorite among Silicon Valley executives). The main lodge, featuring expansive wraparound decks, will have 14 accommodations, but the rooms lofted in the luxury tree houses will surely become favorites. Outfitted with private balconies, the stilted digs will truly provide guests with a sense of place and allow them to fully connect with their surroundings.

The year-round retreat will offer three-, four-, and seven-day programs that involve community-driven, introspective, and nature-infused experiences that will be carefully curated to meet the needs of each individual visitor. Activities include nature trail hikes and walks, biking adventures, trials around the challenging obstacle course, and classes at the indoor-outdoor movement studio—all of which are made infinitely better by the magical backdrop that this spectacular corner of the world provides. To balance out all of the physical exertion, a visit to the spa for one of Canyon Ranch’s award-winning treatments is a must, along with some well-deserved time at the sauna or indoor saline pool. And to keep you nourished, nutritious meals using thoughtfully sourced ingredients await you at the community table and can be prepared to suit any dietary preferences.

While there aren’t any current plans for additional properties, CEO Susan Docherty says that the company is “assertively seeking more opportunities to share Canyon Ranch’s immersive and holistic transformative wellness with as many people as possible.” We’ll just have to wait and see what else they have up their sleeves, but for now, we’ll be patiently waiting for the arrival of this idyllic NorCal retreat.