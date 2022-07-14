Dior’s Luxury Spa Cruise Sets Sail on Paris’s Seine River

For those lucky enough to be in Paris this summer, Dior wants to give you a very relaxing tour of the Seine.

In late June, the label’s beauty division introduced its first-ever floating spa experience called the Cheval Blanc Paris, which takes place on the city’s famous river.

The new spa cruise, which was launched in honor of the brand’s runway show during Haute Couture Week, is inspired by the historic Bains de la Samaritane floating baths that date back to the 19th century on the banks of the Seine River. Guests will be pampered with a full menu of spa treatments using items from Dior Beauty while taking in views of the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame in the background.

The French fashion house revealed the new spa experience after an increase in demand in bookings at its location during fashion week. Before the launch, Dior Spa was known mainly for its only two permanent sites in Paris, inside the Hôtel Plaza Athénée and the Cheval Blanc.

The Cheval Blanc Paris cruise’s interior blends elements of the past with with decidedly modern beauty touches. The cruise features a top sundeck with Dior-branded patio furniture. Leafy palm elements, meanwhile, nod to the original design of the historic baths.

Once you’re ready to cool down from the sun, you can prepare for your treatments in one of four suites—three single suites and a double suite designed for couples in mind.

The lavish treatment menu is broken down into different packages for a one- or two-hour cruise. The Dior Prestige, L’Or de Vie, Energizing, and Relaxing Cruise specials include one-hour face treatments, body massage, each tailored to its theme. The Double Suite is made for couples, or party of two, and the last package includes a 50-minute pilates class. There’s also a relaxation lounge to accommodate Paris’ unpredictable weather if you still want a space to unwind in peace.

WATCH

In addition, you’ll be provided with Dior robes and slippers to keep the cruise a shoe-free zone, and, naturally, a collection of Dior Beauty products to shop while you relax. The full treatment menu also offers a la carte body massages and facial treatments . As you might expect from any self-respecting spa, there are also steam baths and hydrotherapy available. Prices range from $150 to $1500.