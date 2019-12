You can book a garden-variety massage or facial in your hometown any day of the week. But when you travel—for work or for pleasure—well, that’s all the excuse you need to luxuriate. Find the best spa in whichever city you visit, and spoil yourself with local remedies and world-renowned skincare products. Or better yet, plan an entire vacation around any of these seven spas, which offer everything from Hammam-style pampering to ancient Mayan healings.