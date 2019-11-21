Quantcast
Robb Recommends: A Skincare Travel Kit That Protects Your Face When You’re on the Go

Found in luxury spas around the world, L. Raphael treatments and skincare products are all about targeted results. Now you can keep those results going while on the road.

L. Raphael Skincare Jet Set Travel Kit Photo: Courtesy of L. Raphael
It was personal experience that led Ronit Raphael to the skincare world. Following severe results from a mishandled treatment she had as a young woman, Raphael was motivated to study esthetics and dermatology, and then open cosmetic medical centers in her native Israel, eventually growing them to over 20 locations. Later, she applied that expertise to the spa world, opening a state-of-art, seven-floor Temple of Beauty in Geneva, and results-driven spas in five-star hotels like The Four Seasons Hotel New York, Montage Beverly Hills, and the Hotel Martinez Cannes. “I went all over Europe to look at spas and realized they live in the past, but I am the future. I have the technology,” she explains. A big part of that technology comes in the form of high-end products that were created especially for her treatments—and that can now be enjoyed in the brand-new L. Raphael Jet-Set Travel Kits.

L. Raphael Flagship Temple of Beauty Geneva

The L. Raphael Flagship Temple of Beauty in Geneva  Photo: Courtesy of L. Raphael

Launching in December, the kits allow travelers to enjoy the brand’s signature Swiss-perfected, active ingredient-powered skincare while on the go. Choose from two curated options: The Perfection Travel kit features products that help protect and repair mature skin from sun exposure, extreme cold and dehydrating air travel, while the Ultimate Travel Kit targets the first signs of aging with products that enhance collagen production and lift and tighten the skin. Featured products include the Smoothing Ultimate Cleanser, the Perfection Eye Cream, and the Proactive C Serum.

L. Raphael Luxury Skincare Facial

A signature facial at a L. Raphael spa  Photo: Courtesy of L. Raphael

Holiday gift sets are also currently available, in advance of the launch of the Jet-Set kits. In between using the products, maintain your results with visit to the L. Raphael spa locations for facials like the Power Oxy-Lift Caviar, based on exclusive caviar extracts and the benefits of oxygen, and the Beauty Diamond, which stimulates blood flow with a mix of diamond-polish exfoliation and a non-invasive diamond vacuum.

LEARN MORE: HERE

 

