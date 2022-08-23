Inside the Ritz Paris’s New and Improved Spa

The Ritz Paris just gave its relaxing spa its own rejuvenating treatment.

On Monday, the hotel unveiled its newly renovated spa and club lounge for guests. Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by a spherical pendant light composed of hundreds of porcelain flowers. It’s the centerpiece of a design scheme that applies floral motifs to the walls and ceilings throughout the property

“Flowers are the vibrant heart of this timeless new destination inspired by important women in the hotel’s history,” says Natalie Bader Messian, a member of the hotel’s board of directors—and a leading figure in the renovation—in a press statement. The floral names also label the four intimate treatment rooms where guests will be serviced. For example, the “Iris” room was inspired by Korean relaxation techniques, “Edelweiss” evokes the soothing properties of the flower, and “Jasmine” is meant to give you a physical and muscular boost. The “Rose Ritual” includes a signature body scrub treatment using the flower. All the spa treatments start with a relaxing massage of the face, neck, and shoulders while prepping your skin with exclusive Biologique Recherche products.

Outside of the treatment rooms, guests you also book an appointment at David Mallet’s hair salon for a haircut, manicure or pedicure. After you’re done, you can take a trip to the private club level, where you can enjoy several workout class offerings.

But the real gem of the property’s renovated look is the massive indoor swimming pool equipped with 600,000 mosaic tiles and even built-in speakers for a relaxing swim. The 52-by-30-foot pool sits under a trompe l’oeil ceiling painted to look like the sky.

If you’re interested in visiting the spa, make sure you make your reservations first. The property is only accessible to hotel guests. You can also apply to become a member to gain access to the gym, private coaching, weekly fitness classes and of course, the spa facilities to wind down.

Rates for standard rooms start at $1,900 per night, rates for suites start at $3,100 per night.