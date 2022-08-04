A Malibu Wellness Retreat Aimed at the C-Suite Is Coming to New York

The tri-state elite will soon have a swanky new place to unplug.

The Ranch—a luxe mind-body retreat in Malibu—is opening its first East Coast outpost 45 minutes outside of New York City in the bucolic woodlands of the lower Hudson Valley. The acclaimed resort has long been touted as a celeb-approved getaway for stressed-out execs and health-minded A-listers. Perhaps soon, Wall Street financiers will join that list. The Ranch is expected to welcome guests to the Hudson Valley oasis in summer 2023. The move comes shortly after the lifestyle company opened a second location in Italy.

“We wanted to respect and satisfy the ongoing demand from our East Coast guests to open a property closer to them,” founder and CEO of The Ranch Alex Glasscock said in a statement. “Given its idyllic location, we also hope it becomes the perfect destination for corporate groups looking to integrate a more health-minded approach to their offsite retreats, meetings and incentive travel programs.”

Unlike its SoCal predecessor, The Ranch Hudson Valley will offer three- or four-night stays instead of the standard six- or seven-night getaways. (However, you can opt for a longer retreat.) The wake-up times for the Ranch 3.0 program will also be later and the exercise regimen less rigorous. The Ranch 4.0 schedule honors the brand’s “no-options” philosophy. Mornings will begin with a scenic hike followed by low-impact exercise while days will wind down with naptime, restorative yoga and daily massage.

If you’re interested in a more personalized, one-on-one experience, The Ranch Private will also be available. “Regardless of the program they choose, guests are able to jumpstart a path towards better health and achieve profound physical and mental improvements in their overall wellness,” Glasscock adds.

The Ranch will be open year-round and is in an uber-serene setting on the border of Sloatsburg and Tuxedo Park. Sitting on 200 verdant acres, the home base is in a 1902 lakefront estate built by JP Morgan, no less. Guests will have quick access to some of the area’s all-time best trails such as Harriman State Park and Ringwood State Park. Just be prepared to brave the elements come wintertime.

The three-floor, 40,000-square-foot property will host 25 rooms, along with a spa, a dining room, a yoga and meditation facility, a plunge pool, a Jacuzzi and a solarium. Staying true to the brand, guests will dine exclusively on plant-based fare featuring organic ingredients harvested on-site or supplied by local farms.

Reservations are expected to open later this year.