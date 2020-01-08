This Aspen Hotel Is Offering Mini Spa Sessions Designed to Get Skiers Back on the Slopes

The idea of a full day spent skiing downhill across a layer of glistening fresh powder is a winter adventurer’s dream. But the reality doesn’t come without its fair share of difficulties, from the discomfort of wearing rigid ski boots to generally sore limbs earned through hours of popping ollies off the flat or evading dreaded death cookies. Spas are usually meant to help guests wind down at the end of the day, but one hotel just launched a suite of treatments to help people hit the powder for another round.

Located in Aspen, Colorado, the Viceroy Snowmass hotel has created a range of 30-minutes-or-less services for skiers dubbed “skin-in/ski-out.”

Constructed with a classic staggered roofline and cozy lodge feel, the hotel has a storybook setting. The property is completely surrounded by sweeping mountainscapes––3,000 acres of which are ripe for exploration––and a 14,098-foot elevation, offer an ideal locale for those hoping to enjoy some serious winter sports. That’s why the whole point of the spa service is to get you back on the powder.

“Unlike our other treatments, our ski-in/ski-out offerings are not aimed at relaxing skiers and boarders to the point of giving up skiing for the day; instead, the treatments are short, and aimed at reinvigorating you to get back on the slopes and ski first chair to last,” Robert Purdy, the Viceroy Snowmass’ general manager, told Travel + Leisure. Offerings include “Kick Off Your Boots” and “Warm Up Your Hands and Toes,” a mix of hand and foot massages just long enough to defrost from the chilly temperatures.

For those who’ve worked up an appetite navigating the mountain, small bites consisting of cherry tomatoes, parmesan shavings and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar complete the mini sessions. Or maybe the accompanying champagne cocktail does.

The new program might be of the express variety, but that doesn’t mean the Viceroy has skimped on more traditional spa-going. Consuming a full 7,000 square feet, the tranquil space offers holistic services inspired by traditional Ute, Asian and Nordic ceremonies (in addition to the standard facial and massage fare), all of which are designed to encourage maximum relaxation.

Skiing, massage and more skiing? Count us in. The only question we have is: why didn’t anyone think of this sooner?