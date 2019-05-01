You Can Now Book a Luxurious Wellness Retreat for Your Brain—in Spain

The future of wellness has descended on the hills of Alicante, Spain. Sha Wellness Clinic, a luxury resort frequented by top athletes and high-powered executives, has launched a pair of noninvasive treatments to condition our most important, yet oft neglected, body part: the brain. Dr. Bruno Ribeiro is the neuroscientist behind the program, which aims to treat everything from anxiety to sleeplessness by accelerating the “cellular activity” in that old dome of yours.

Here’s how it works: After an assessment, Ribeiro mandates one of two cutting-edge treatments. The first, Brain Photobiomodulation, leans on new technology from NASA, with a soft, state-of-the-art helmet that sends varying infrared-light wavelengths to dormant parts of the brain to improve memory and concentration as well as physical endurance and coordination.